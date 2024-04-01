Happy April Fool’s Day 2024: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Status, and Images

April Fool's Day is observed on 1 April, every year. This year, we will celebrate it on Monday. People across the world celebrate this day by playing pranks on their family, friends, and loved ones. It is a day filled with laughter, joy, and positive emotions. They pull harmless pranks on others and make unforgettable memories. Some people crack jokes and send funny memes to each other on April Fool's Day. Everyone should celebrate this day and share joy.

Start your April Fool's Day 2024 by sending wishes and greetings to your loved ones. One should note that the traditions and cultures around April Fool's Day are different everywhere. However, the concept of pulling pranks and cracking jokes is the same worldwide. People love celebrating this day because it provides a chance to laugh and spread happiness.