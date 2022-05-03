ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Status

Wishes, Images and Quotes on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya is a very important Hindu festival celebrated every year, as per the Hindu calendar, on Tritiya Tithi (third day) of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month.

Akshaya Tritiya is also popularly known ad Akha Teej and is believed to mark the birth anniversary (Parshuram Jayanti) of Lord Parshuram, sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on Tuesday, 03 May 2022.

Goddess Laxmi is also worshipped on this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. People pray for their prosperity and also tend to buy gold on this day.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and messages which you can send to your friends, family and relatives and also upload as WhatsApp status on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Status

  • May God bless you with good health and joy. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to you and your family!

  • May this Akshaya Tritiya brings peace and prosperity in your house. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

  • Wish you and your beautiful family a very happy Akshaya Tritiya. May god bless you all.

  • May Goddess Laxmi bring prosperity in your life. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

  • May this Akshaya Tritiya bring all the luck and joy to you. May Goddess Laxmi shower her blessings on you.

(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

