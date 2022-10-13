Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Puja Time, Muhurat, Significance, and Rituals Here
Govardhan Puja 2022: According to the latest details, the festival will be observed on 26 October in India.
Govardhan Puja, popularly known as Annakut Puja is grandly celebrated during Pratipada Tithi in Kartik month. Devotees worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat on this auspicious day. This day is celebrated by many people because Shri Krishna defeated Lord Indra. People use cow dung to make Govardhan Parvat and the settlement beneath it on Govardhan Puja. It is important to note that Govardhan Puja 2022 is knocking at our doors. The day is not far away and the preparations have begun.
According to the latest details, Govardhan Puja 2022 is ready to be observed on 26 October by devotees in India. On this day, devotees offer annakoot to Shri Krishna. Devotees also conduct Annakut Puja, which involves offering Chappan Bhog (56 food items) to Lord Krishna. The day will be celebrated grandly in the country on the scheduled date.
As the date of Govardhan Puja is near, one must take note of the puja timings, muhurat, and other important details. It is important to remember the puja timings so that devotees can conduct prayers.
Usually, Govardhan Puja is observed a day after Diwali. However, sometimes there can be a gap of one day between Diwali and Govardhan Puja. The date for this year is fixed and everyone should remember it.
Govardhan Puja 2022 will be celebrated on 26 October. Devotees must note down the puja muhurat and timings.
Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja Muhurat and Timings
Here are all the details you should know about Govardhan Puja 2022 muhurat and timings:
Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat: 5:28 am to 7:43 am. The duration is of two hours and sixteen minutes.
Dyuta Krida: Wednesday, 26 October.
Pratipada Tithi Beginning Time: 4:18 pm on 25 October 2022.
Pratipada Tithi Ending Time: 2:42 pm on 26 October 2022.
Govardhan Puja: Rituals
These are the important puja timings you should know before the festival date so that you can conduct prayers on time.
The most important ritual of Govardhan Puja is the building of the cow dung hills. The hillocks are decorated with flowers, kumkum and akshat by the devotees.
Devotees pray to Lord Krishna so that He removes all the difficulties from their life. Annakoot Prasad is also prepared on this day by the devotees and distributed among family and friends. People are eagerly waiting to observe this festival.
