Global Love Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Activities, and Celebration

Global Love Day 2024: The Love Foundation created Global Love Day to promote unity and celebrate humanity through unconditional love. The world is a better place if we show each other a little more love, and this day is a great step in that direction.

Global Love Day is celebrated on 1 May, annually. This year, we are gearing up to observe the day on Wednesday. We should all observe the event and spread love among others. It's time to encourage unity and celebrate humanity.