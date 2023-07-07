Global Forgiveness Day 2023: Quotes To Share With Friends & Family Today

Global forgiveness day is an important event and it is celebrated on 7 July every year. This day is an opportunity and a reminder that forgiving people is essential, especially for our mental health and peace. Forgiveness can mean different to different people. And you don't have to force yourself to forgive someone, it is your personal decision so take your time. We need to take a decision to forgive people after we felt hurt by someone by their actions or words.
It can be anyone who seeks forgiveness in our life- our parents who constantly criticize us while growing up or our colleague who sabotaged our project, or even our partner who may have done things that were hurtful. There may be various situations in life when you will have to forgive people and get over a few traumatic experiences.
Life events can leave us with lasting feelings of bitterness and anger but forgiveness can bring us joy, hope, and gratitude. Below are a few inspirational quotes to share with your friends and family on Global Forgiveness Day 2023.
Global Forgiveness Day 2023 Quotes
“Always forgive your enemies – nothing annoys them so much.” — Oscar Wilde
“The stupid neither forgive nor forget; the naive forgive and forget; the wise forgive but do not forget.” — Thomas Szasz
“All major religious traditions carry basically the same message; that is love, compassion, and forgiveness the important thing is they should be part of our daily lives.” — Dalai Lama
“Tell them you still love them, and they will get the message.” — Yoko Ono
“Weak people revenge. Strong people forgive. Intelligent people ignore.” — Albert Einstein
“Forgive, forget. Bear with the faults of others as you would have them bear with yours.” — Phillips Brooks
“Any fool knows men and women think differently at times, but the biggest difference is this. Men forget, but never forgive; women forgive, but never forget.” ― Robert Jordan
“To err is human, to forgive, divine.”
“One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory.” ― Rita Mae Brown
“Last night I lost the world and gained the universe.” ― C. JoyBell C.
“Forgiveness is an act of the will, and the will can function regardless of the temperature of the heart.” ― Corrie Ten Boom
