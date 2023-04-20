Eid Mehndi Designs 2023: Arabic, Indian, and Other Amazing Designs You Must Try
Eid Mehndi Designs 2023: Check out the list below for both hands and feet.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is an important and auspicious holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is a religious holiday in India and many other parts of the world.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. Eid is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm among people. People offer Salat al-Fitr (Eid Namaz), prepare delicacies, pay Sadaqah Fitr, distribute sweets, and much more.
Muslim women decorate their hands and feet with mehndi (henna) as part of the Eid celebrations. Women love many sorts of mehndi designs for various occasions, including Eid. Some people prefer complex designs, whereas others like simple designs. Let us find some amazing Eid mehndi designs 2023 below.
Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for Hands and Feet
Eid Mehndi Designs 2023: Arabic Style
Eid Mehndi Designs 2023: Indian Style
Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for Back Hand
Simple Eid Mehndi Designs 2023 for Front Hand
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.