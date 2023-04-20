Eid Mehndi Designs 2023: Arabic, Indian, and Other Amazing Designs You Must Try

Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is an important and auspicious holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is a religious holiday in India and many other parts of the world.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. Eid is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm among people. People offer Salat al-Fitr (Eid Namaz), prepare delicacies, pay Sadaqah Fitr, distribute sweets, and much more.

Muslim women decorate their hands and feet with mehndi (henna) as part of the Eid celebrations. Women love many sorts of mehndi designs for various occasions, including Eid. Some people prefer complex designs, whereas others like simple designs. Let us find some amazing Eid mehndi designs 2023 below.