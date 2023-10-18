Durga Puja 2023: When is Durga Puja? Know Date, Timings, and Rituals

Durga Puja 2023: Durga Puja is an auspicious festival in India and it holds great religious significance among Hindus. It is an important festival for the Bengali community as well, particularly in the eastern half of the country in states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, and, of course, West Bengal. Durga Puja is celebrated for five consecutive days from Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina and just after Dussehra and Durga Visarjan will be celebrated on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the same month of Ashwina.

Durga Puja is a four-day festival held at the end of the nine-day Navratri celebration, devoted to the Goddess. Durga Puja will be celebrated from 20 October 2023. Let's know more about the date, time, and rituals of Durga Puja 2023.