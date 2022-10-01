Why You Need Soil From a Sex Worker's Doorstep to Make Maa Durga's Idol

As per 'Shaktism' – the Hindu cult that treats women and men equal and depicts women as manifestation of the Divine Feminine, Durga pujo is incomplete till the 'Navkanyas' – the nine class of women are worshipped, revered, and served alongside the goddess.

The soil from the doorstep of these nine class of women –

'Nati' (dancer) 'Vaishya' (sex worker) 'Rajaki' (washerwoman) 'Gopala' (milkmaid) 'Napita' (woman barber) 'Malakara' (woman gardener) 'Shudra' (backward class woman) 'Brahmani' (upper class woman) 'Kapalika' (skull-bearing worshipper of Lord Shiva)

must eventually give shape to 'Shakti' (Goddess Durga).