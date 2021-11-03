Diwali Rangoli Ideas: 20 Best Rangoli Designs for Deepawali

Diwali Rangoli Designs: Diwali, the festival of lights brings a lot of excitement along with it. Diwali 2021 will be observed on Thursday, 4 November 2021.

It is the most significant Hindu festival which occurs on Amavasya, i.e. no moon day.

People worship Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. They also wear new clothes, decorate their homes, exchange sweets, burst fire crackers, etc. to celebrate this festival.

A very important part of the festival is decorating the house. Diwali decorations start a few days before Diwali. It begins with the cleaning of the house which is followed by decorations. People decorate their homes with diyas, fairy lights, candles, lamps, etc. Some people also make Rangolis at their home and office.