Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings and Quotes
Here's are some wishes, images quotes, greetings on the occasion of Choti Diwali.
Choti Diwali Wishes: Diwali, the festival of light is celebrated every year in the Hindu month of Ashwin. A day before Diwali is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali in many parts of India. According to Drik Panchang, it is celebrated as Deepavali in South Indian states, and is also popularly known as Abhyang Snan in Maharashtra.
This year, Choti Diwali will be celebrated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.
Narak Chaturdashi is the second most important day during the Diwali festivities. People celebrate this day with their family, friends and relatives.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes and greeting which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Choti Diwali 2021.
Choti Diwali: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
May God bless you with health wealth and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!
I hope you enjoy the festival of light with your family. May you have a blessed Choti Diwali!
May this festival of lights bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family!
I wish you have a blessed, happy and healthy festival season this year. A very happy Choti Diwali!
May God bless you with everything your desire. Wish you a very happy Choti Deepavali!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.