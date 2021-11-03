ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings and Quotes

Here's are some wishes, images quotes, greetings on the occasion of Choti Diwali.

Here's are some wishes, images quotes, greetings for Choti Diwali.
Choti Diwali Wishes: Diwali, the festival of light is celebrated every year in the Hindu month of Ashwin. A day before Diwali is celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali in many parts of India. According to Drik Panchang, it is celebrated as Deepavali in South Indian states, and is also popularly known as Abhyang Snan in Maharashtra.

This year, Choti Diwali will be celebrated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

Narak Chaturdashi is the second most important day during the Diwali festivities. People celebrate this day with their family, friends and relatives.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes and greeting which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Choti Diwali 2021.

Choti Diwali: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

  • May God bless you with health wealth and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

  • I hope you enjoy the festival of light with your family. May you have a blessed Choti Diwali!

  • May this festival of lights bring in all the happiness and goodness in your life. Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family!

  • I wish you have a blessed, happy and healthy festival season this year. A very happy Choti Diwali!

  • May God bless you with everything your desire. Wish you a very happy Choti Deepavali!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhoti Diwali wishes and images In Hindi</p></div>

Photo: The Quint
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhoti Diwal Images</p></div>

Photo: iStock Images
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Narak Chaturdashi images and wishes </p></div>

Photo: iStock Images
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Choti Diwali Images with wishes</p></div>

(Photo: The Quint)

