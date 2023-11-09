Diwali 2023 Rangoli Designs: Unique & Easy Designs To Try at Home for Deepawali

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and people in India are excited to celebrate it with their loved ones. While the main festival is on 12 November, the preparations and celebrations begin way before the actual date. It is a five-day festival that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. People clean and decorate their homes with lights and rangolis. They light up every corner of the rooms with diyas and candles. The festival brings joy into our lives.
Many people draw rangolis in their homes and workplaces to celebrate Diwali. We see rangoli-making competitions in our workplaces and the best person wins a gift. Rangolis not only bring out the artist in you but also helps family members spend time together because everyone contributes to making it. You should also try making rangolis at home.
Here are some Diwali 2023 rangoli design ideas you can try at home or at your workplace to stand out. Flaunt your artistic skills by making unique rangolis that will help decorate the rooms this festive season.
Diwali Rangoli Designs 2023: Ideas Here
Flower Rangoli
The most common yet creative form of rangolis is flower rangolis. They are eco-friendly and look beautiful if done correctly. You can use fresh or dried flowers along with colourful powder to make the design. Use your imagination to make a creative rangoli with different flowers.
Peacock Design
It is observed that peacock rangoli designs are getting popular these days. Use your modern tricks and creative imagination to make a peacock design. If you have less time, look for easy peacock designs online and then select one that you think you can make in a limited time.
Rangoli Design with Quotes
Rangoli designs with quotes or messages are also quite popular these days. You can write quotes like "Save Water", "Happy Diwali", etc, based on your choice. Make sure to make the design attractive so that the quote or message you want to share stands out.
Geometric Shapes
Rangolis with intricate patterns such as circles, squares, etc, look attractive. You can make geometric patterns while making rangolis at home. They are easy to make and the design looks unique. Use different geometric patterns to make it attractive.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)