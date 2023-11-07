ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Diwali 2023 Gifting Ideas: Know What You Can Gift to Your Friends and Family

Diwali 2023 Gifts: Choose unique presents for your loved ones and surprise them this Deepawali.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in India where people forget about their worries and try to spend quality time with their loved ones. Diwali or Deepawali is a festival of lights that brings lots of happiness and joy. People from across the country go back to their homes to make memories with their families during the festival. One should note that Diwali 2023 is set to be observed on Sunday, 12 November, in India.

People meet their friends and relatives during Diwali. It is a time to not only exchange memories but also give gifts to each other. People prepare different delicacies at home and share them with their loved ones on Diwali. They also light diyas and decorate their house to celebrate the festival in the best way possible. Everyone should celebrate it.

Let's take a look at a few gift options you can consider for your friends and family this Diwali. Make sure to select a gift that is useful and will remind the person of you. We are here to help you with a few ideas.

Diwali 2023: Gift Options

  • Gadgets

In a world that is driven by technology, the best gift for anybody during the festive season is gadgets. It could either be a smartwatch or wireless earbuds but make sure that the gift is useful to the person.

For example, if you are looking for a gift for an elderly person, the best option is a smartwatch because it will help to track their health and activity. Other options are laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc. Consider the age of the person while buying the gift as that will help to select the right gadget.
  • Air Purifier

We are all aware that the air we breathe is extremely polluted in the metropolitan cities.

You can gift an air purifier to your loved ones during Diwali as that will keep their health in check. Gifting an air purifier is extremely thoughtful because the person will know you think of their well-being.

  • Books

Books are the best gift for avid readers. They will not appreciate anything else as much as this option. Make sure to go through their book collection and then gift a book that they might like. This is the best way to initiate conversation and become their favourite person.

  • Diyas

Diyas and candles are perfect gifting options during the festival of lights. They come in extremely handy for those who love their rooms to be lighted all the time. Go for the scented diyas and candles to make this gift extra special.

  • Perfume

If you know somebody who likes to smell good all the time, perfumes are the right option.

You can select either the travel-friendly perfumes or the luxurious ones, based on the interests of the person. The person you are gifting it will not only love the item but also consider it useful.

