Colored Hair Care: How Do You Maintain Colored Hair?

1. Choose a gentle shampoo

A moisturizing shampoo is excellent for dyed hair. During the process of dying your hair, the chemicals penetrate the hair’s outer layer so that the inner layer of the hair can absorb the color. Once the chemical process has taken place, the hair is, to put it bluntly, damaged. That leaves hair prone to becoming dry. Hence it is recommended that you use a gentle, moisturizing shampoo.

2. Hydrate your hair with a deep conditioner

Hydrated hair holds onto the color pigments more effectively. Hence it is recommended to choose a deep conditioner with high levels of moisturising ingredients before the colour appointment to give your hair the best chance of absorbing the colour. A deep conditioner helps replenish your hair following a color treatment. Also, you can use a weekly hair mask before coloring and use one regularly afterward to keep hair hydrated, so it holds on to color for longer.

3. Condition your dyed and colored hair to keep it healthy

After getting your hair dyed, make it your mission to condition your dyed hair. Aftercare is the most essential step for maintaining the color. Ensure that you condition every time you wash your hair and never skip. If your conditioner is not working for you, find one that does.