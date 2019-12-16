Christmas 2019: Surprise Your Kids With These Amazing Gifts
Christmas Day is celebrated with pomp across the world on 25 December. People eagerly wait for this day and start preparing for it a few days prior to the festival, in India as well.
On this day people give gifts to their children, family members and friends. Here are a few gift options you can surprise your children with this year.
Christmas 2019 – Gift Ideas for Kids
- Chocolates
This Christmas you can give your children a box of their favourite chocolates. Chocolates are easily available in the market and not very expensive. If you want, you can also gift your children with handmade chocolates.
Goody Bag
Children love goody bags full of candies and amazing gifts. This year giving a goody bag to your children will make them happy and the gift can also be made at home very easily.
Teddy Bear
This Christmas you can make your children happy by gifting them a teddy bear. Kids love playing with soft toys and a teddy bear would be a perfect choice. Teddy Bear's are available in the market from Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.
Books
If your child is fond of reading, you can gift them books according to their favourite genre.
Toys
You can also gift your child their favourite toys this Christmas.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)