Book Lovers Day 2023: History, Significance & Quotes

National Book Lovers Day is celebrated on 9 August every year to raise awareness about the importance of books and celebrate the common love and appreciation for books. It is one huge celebration for the bibliophiles and for all those passionate about reading. This day encourages people to find their favorite reading spot and a good book to encourage the habit of reading regularly.

Only book lovers will understand the smell of a new book to the peace they find after finding an old book in a library. The sight of a book can bring back memories and knowledge. People may enjoy reading short stories or long books, poetry or adventure stories, and it is a chance to completely lose yourself in an exciting or powerful story.

Let's have a look at the history, significance, and quotes on the occasion of Book Lovers Day 2023.