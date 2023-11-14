ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhai Dooj? Check Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, & Rituals

Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej 2023 will be celebrated on 15 November 2023. Know shubh muhurat and puja timings.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Lifestyle
2 min read
Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhai Dooj? Check Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, & Rituals
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej is an auspicious festival that is observed to commemorate the loving bond of brothers and sisters. This festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. Bhai Dooj is the end of five day festival of Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, 15 November 2023. On this festival, sisters apply a tilak on the forehead of their brothers and offer special prayers for their good health and well-being. Brothers, in turn, give gifts and presents to their sisters as a token of love and gratitude.

Bhai Dooj is known by several names including Bhaiya Dooj, Phota, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya across different regions of India. Let us check out the shubh muhurat, tithi, puja timings, history, significance, rituals, and other details about Bhai Dooj 2023 below.

Also Read

Happy Children's Day 2023: Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Images

Happy Children's Day 2023: Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Images
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bhai Dooj 2023 Date: When Is Bhau Beej?

This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated in India on Wednesday, 15 November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bhai Dooj 2023: Date and Time

Dwitiya Tithi Starts: 2:36 pm on 14 November 2023.

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 1:47 pm on 15 November 2023.

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time: 12:38 pm to 2:53 pm on 15 November 2023.

Also Read

Happy Diwali 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images To Share on Deepavali

Happy Diwali 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images To Share on Deepavali
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bhai Dooj 2023: Shubh Muhurat and Timings for Tilak Ceremony

Shubh Choghadiya:10:44 am to 12:05 pm on 15 November 2023.

Chal Choghadiya: 2:46 Pm to 4:07 Pm on 15 November 2023.

Laabh Choghadiya: 4:07 Pm to 5:27 pm on 15 November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

History and Significance of Bhai Dooj

According to Hindu Mythology, Bhai Dooj is celebrated to commemorate the bond between Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. After slaying the demon Narakasura, Lord Krishna paid a visit to Subhadra. She greeted him well by performing aarti and applying a tilak on his forehead. Impressed by Subhadra's gesture, Lord Krishna gave her lot of blessings. This is the reason why Bhai Dooj is an important festival for siblings.

Bhai Dooj is a festival of brothers and sisters. It is celebrated with great pomp and show in India. On the occasion of Bhau Bheej, sisters pray for the good health and longevity of brothers, and apply tikka on their foreheads. Brother offer gifts to their sisters, and promise to protect them throughout the lives.

Also Read

Diwali Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Be Closed for 6 Days in India on Deepavali

Diwali Bank Holidays 2023: Banks To Be Closed for 6 Days in India on Deepavali
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bhai Dooj 2023 Puja and Rituals

The following are the puja rituals of Bhai Dooj.

  • Wake up early in the morning and wear new traditional clothes.

  • Fasting sisters arghya to the Sun God.

  • Sisters prepare the rice dough square and place a stool over it for their brothers to sit.

  • As per the shubh muhurat, sisters apply tilak, keep flowers, Akshat, roli, and Kumkum in their brother's hands, and pray for their long prosperous lives.

  • Brothers offer gifts to their sisters, and promise to protect them lifelong.

  • Once the tilak ceremony is complete, sisters can break their fasts, and enjoy food with their brothers.

Also Read

Diwali Mithai Recipes: Six Healthy Ways to Make This Diwali Sweeter

Diwali Mithai Recipes: Six Healthy Ways to Make This Diwali Sweeter

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from lifestyle

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×