Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhai Dooj? Check Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, & Rituals

Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej is an auspicious festival that is observed to commemorate the loving bond of brothers and sisters. This festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. Bhai Dooj is the end of five day festival of Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, 15 November 2023. On this festival, sisters apply a tilak on the forehead of their brothers and offer special prayers for their good health and well-being. Brothers, in turn, give gifts and presents to their sisters as a token of love and gratitude.

Bhai Dooj is known by several names including Bhaiya Dooj, Phota, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya across different regions of India. Let us check out the shubh muhurat, tithi, puja timings, history, significance, rituals, and other details about Bhai Dooj 2023 below.