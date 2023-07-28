Ashura 2023: 5 Best Food Recipes That You Must Try on 10th Muharram

Ashura or 10th Muharram is a significant event among Muslims and is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala.
Ashura or 10th Muharram is a time of mourning for Muslims and during this occasion, people engage in religious processions, prayers, fasting, and various charitable acts.
Ashura is recognized to promote values of sacrifice, unity, solidarity, and the day has a great religious importance among the followers of Islam.
On the day of 10th Muharram, some Muslims follow the sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and observe Ashura fast. Some people follow traditions and prepare special foods to share with friends and family.
We have curated the recipes of some Ashura foods for you that you may want to try on 10th Muharram.
Recipe of 5 Foods That You May Like To Prepare on Ashura 2023
1. Raut or Rout: It is a dry cake that is prepared from Semolina. The tradition of preparing Raut in India began almost 800 to 900 years ago. The main purpose behind preparing Rout is to commemorate the dry vegetation and stones that Sayyiddina Hussain RA and his family had to tolerate.
Recipe: Take some milk and boil it in a container. Once the milk is warm, add some sugar to it and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Now keep this mixture aside for 60 minutes. Take a big big vessel and add maida, roasted sooji, dry fruits, and ghee to it. Prepare the sough by using the milk prepared in the first step. Make dough balls and roll them to make flat bread. Cook these flat breads on a pan until they turn golden brown in color. Your Raut is ready to serve.
2. Khichdi: After 40 days of incessant rain and floods, on 10th Muharram, Nabi Nooh AS (Noah) rested on Mount Arafat in Armenia. He searched and collected all the lentils in the vicinity and prepared Fatiha to pay gratitude to the Almighty Allah. To remember this event, the Khichdi (rice and lentils) is prepared in Muharram.
Recipe: This is one of the easiest Ashura recipes. Take some rice and lentils (daal) and soak them in water for two to three hours. Now, transfer the soaked daal and rice to a pressure cooker, and add spices, veggies, ginger and garlic paste to it. Let the rice cook for some time and then add some ghee, red chillies, and ghee to it for better taste. Serve hot.
3. Sharbat: The sharbat is prepared in Muharram to commemorate the martyrs of Karbala, and their thirst when no water was available to them.
Recipe: To make rose sharbat, take 1 litre of milk and add sugar to it. Stir the mixture and when the sugar is completely dissolved in the milk, add dry fruits to it. Keep the milk in freezer for sometime. Now, take a blender and pour this chilled milk into it along with sugar, dry fruits, rose water, and Rooh Afza syrup. Blend this mixture well. Now pour into serving glasses and garnish with some dry fruits.
4. Malida: This simple sweet mixture is prepared to signify the desert sand.
Recipe: Prepare a dough by using wheat flour, ghee, milk and rava. Prepare flat breads from this dough using desi ghee. Now, break these flat breads and add them to a mixer grinder along with sugar, cardamom powder, ghee, and roasted dry fruits. Take this mixture and roll them into Maleeda balls.
5. Haleem: It is a a savory and nutritious porridge made with meat, wheat and lentils. Haleem is extremely beneficial after a long day Ashura fasting.
Recipe: There are different ways to prepare Haleem. The ingredients used are Boneless Mutton, Broken wheat (dalia/lapsi), Chana dal, Urad dal, moog dal, Yogurt, salt, green chilli paste, ginger garlic paste, jeera, black pepper, Garam masala powder, Mutton stock, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and ghee.
Method: Follow below steps to prepare a delicious Haleem.
1. Soak all the daals and dalia separately in water for 3 to 4 hours.
2. Marinate the boneless mutton along with yogurt and salt for one and a half hour.
3. Cook the dalia and daals in a non-stick pan for sometime,
4. Now add some water to the pan along with marinated mutton, green chilli paste, ginger-garlic paste, caraway seeds, black peppercorns, deep-fried onions, garam masala powder and mutton stock.
4 Mix all the ingredients well.
5. Add mint and coriander leaves. Cover and cook for 40 to 45 minutes.
6. Take out the mutton pieces and blend the remaining ingredients with a wooden spoon or hand blender while it is still cooking.
7. Add the mutton pieces, fried onion, ghee, and mix well. Serve the Haleem hot.
