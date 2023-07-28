Muharram Ashura 2023: Date, Prayer Time, When and How To Observe Fast

Muslims follow the practice of fasting on the day of Ashura since Prophet Mohammad is believed to have fasted on this day and few Muslims also fast on the previous and following day of Ashura.

It is recommended to recite Ziarat Ashura and Dua Alqama on the day of Ashura along with the surah Ikhlas as much as possible. On the Day of Ashura, Muslims must read 4 Rakat Nafil Namaz, 6 Rakat Namaz with 3 salams, and 4 Rakat Nafil Namaz before Zuhar Namaz.

It is believed that the day of Ashura is very sacred for the Muslims and they believe that the Almighty bestows the blessings on this day. Due to this, Muslims observe fast and worship on this day.

People can recite prayers during the daytime or a t night before the tenth Muharram, which means you can perform 4 rak’ats of nafl prayers at any time on that night or on that day. The importance of these prayers is mentioned in the Holy Quran and it is believed that for people who perform Ashura prayers, their sins of 50 years will be forgiven.