Jaipur Literature Festival: Peek Into Multifaceted Programme at Delhi Preview

The Jaipur Literature Festival, scheduled to be held in Hotel Clarks Amer from 1-5 February, will be hosting 550 speakers and artists, and will see an inspirational range of linguistic diversity with sessions on 16 Indian and eight international languages.

At a preview of the festival held in New Delhi's The Leela Palace, on 16 January, Namita Gokhale, acclaimed writer and Co-Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said: