The Future of Indian Publishing: A Forward Approach at Jaipur Lit Festival

An integral part of the Jaipur Literature Festival, the Jaipur BookMark (JBM) is gearing up for its 11th edition from 1-5 February 2024.

Each year JBM brings together publishers, literary agents, editors, writers, translators, and booksellers from the South Asian publishing industry under one roof.

What will Indian publishing look like going forward? The Jaipur Literature Festival will try to seek answers to this.