Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: Slap To Break-Up Day; Check All 7 Anti-Love Days

We all know that Valentine's Week is a week of love. It starts with Rose Day on 7 February and ends with Valentine's Day on 14 February. Lovers celebrate each day of Valentine's Week with great enthusiasm by exchanging gifts, spending quality time, getting engaged, giving surprises, and more. Although everyone likes the concept of love and being loved, there are some people who don't celebrate Valentine's Week and prefer to stay single. For such people, there is a dedicated week called Anti-Valentine's Week. As the name suggest, Anti-Valentine's Week is for those who are against Valentine's Week.
Anti-Valentine's Week begins on 15 February with Slap Day and ends on 21 February with Break-Up Day. All these seven anti-love days have a significance, and are celebrated by those people who don't have a partner and have given up on the feeling of love. Let us check out the date and significance of all days of Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 below.
Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 Full List: Date and Significance of All 7 Anti-Love Days
Slap Day (15 February): Anti-Valentine's Week begins with Slap Day, which falls one day after Valentine's Day. The day is dedicated to people who have been cheated by their ex-partners. While the name may suggest something else, people are not ought to slap their ex-lovers on this day, instead it urges one to get rid of all the toxic memories of an unsuccessful relationship. In other words, Slap Day means to leave the toxic past behind and move on.
Kick Day (16 February): It is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Well, again, the meaning is not to be taken literally. Kick Day doesn't mean you have to kick anyone. Instead, the day is dedicated to kick away the unpleasant memories of your ex-lover and move on in life.
Perfume Day (17 February): This is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Like Slap Day and Kick Day, this day is not about your ex-lover and its horrible memories. Instead, this day is dedicated to you. On this day, people make themselves as the centre of attraction by purchasing nice things for themselves like amazing perfumes. In other words, this day means to take a pleasant breath and enjoy life. If you are a perfume freak like me, go and gift yourself the perfume you have been eyeing for quite a long time.
Flirt Day (18 February): It is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week that is observed on 18 February every year. Well, the word 'flirt' may sound a bit awkward but this day is dedicated to giving a chance to new people in your life, and share some naughty moments of love. If you do like someone but hesitate to express your feelings, this is the best day to let them know what you think.
Confession Day (19 February): It is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day, people confess their feelings to their loved ones to make them feel special. It is also a day on which you can confess your mistakes to the people you have hurt and seek an apology.
Missing Day (20 February): As the name suggests, Missing Day is a day dedicated to expressing your feelings and letting people know how much you miss them. It is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls on 20 February every year. Make this day special and let your loved ones know how much you miss them in your life.
Break-Up Day (21 February): This is the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls on 21 February every year. As the name suggests, this is a day dedicated to people who want to break away from a toxic relationship. If you feel you are not being loved and respected in a relationship, it is better to break up and move on. Break-ups may be hurtful sometimes but it is the only way to explore other opportunities in life sometimes.
