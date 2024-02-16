Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: Slap To Break-Up Day; Check All 7 Anti-Love Days

Confession Day (19 February): It is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day, people confess their feelings to their loved ones to make them feel special. It is also a day on which you can confess your mistakes to the people you have hurt and seek an apology.

Missing Day (20 February): As the name suggests, Missing Day is a day dedicated to expressing your feelings and letting people know how much you miss them. It is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls on 20 February every year. Make this day special and let your loved ones know how much you miss them in your life.

Break-Up Day (21 February): This is the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls on 21 February every year. As the name suggests, this is a day dedicated to people who want to break away from a toxic relationship. If you feel you are not being loved and respected in a relationship, it is better to break up and move on. Break-ups may be hurtful sometimes but it is the only way to explore other opportunities in life sometimes.