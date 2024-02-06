Valentine's Week 2024 List: Rose Day to Propose Day; Check All 7 Days of Love

Valentine's Week or the Week of Love is just around the corner. The Valentine's Week is celebrated with great enthusiasm by couples. People often make these seven days of love special by exchanging gifts, surprise, and spending quality time with their loved ones.

Valentine's Week starts on 7 February with Rose Day and ends on 14 February with Valentine's Day. The other days in Valentine's Week are Propose Day (8 February), Chocolate Day (9 February), Teddy Day (10 February), Promise Day (11 February), Hug Day (12 February), and Kiss Day (13 February).

Check out all the seven days of Valentine's Week 2024 below, along with their dates and significance.