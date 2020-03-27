Amazon Quiz Answers 27 March: Win Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones

Q1. Arpit Vasavada was the Man of the match in the final of which tournament that concluded recently?

Answer- Ranji Trophy

Q2. Y. Farrell and S. McNamara were given the 2020 Pritzker Prize, making them the first 2 women to share which profession’s highest honour?

Answer- Architecture

Q3. More than 3,500 gathered in a small town in France to break the world record for most people dressed as which fictional characters?

Answer- Smurfs

Q4. World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15th, on a day when which US president declared the four basic consumer rights?

Answer- John F Kennedy

Q5. Which team won their maiden Ranji Trophy title this year after earning a 44-run lead in the first innings vs Bengal in the final?

Answer- Saurashtra