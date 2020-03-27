Amazon Quiz Answers 27 March: Win Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 27 March 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 27 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 27 March 2020
Q1. Arpit Vasavada was the Man of the match in the final of which tournament that concluded recently?
Answer- Ranji Trophy
Q2. Y. Farrell and S. McNamara were given the 2020 Pritzker Prize, making them the first 2 women to share which profession’s highest honour?
Answer- Architecture
Q3. More than 3,500 gathered in a small town in France to break the world record for most people dressed as which fictional characters?
Answer- Smurfs
Q4. World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15th, on a day when which US president declared the four basic consumer rights?
Answer- John F Kennedy
Q5. Which team won their maiden Ranji Trophy title this year after earning a 44-run lead in the first innings vs Bengal in the final?
Answer- Saurashtra
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
