Amazon Quiz Answers 20 Feb: Winner Gets Rs 10,000 Pay Balance.

Q1. The ‘Kala Ghoda Arts Festival’ is organised annually in which Indian city?

ans- Mumbai

Q2. Which Asian country has introduced a ‘sustainable development fee’ for tourists?

ans- Bhutan

Q3. NS Dharmshaktu has recently been presented an award by the President for his work in combating leprosy. After whom is the award named?

ans- Mahatma Gandhi

Q4. Which Indian company recently launched services in London, offering services in Comfort, Comfort XL and Executive Ride categories?

ans- ola

Q5. The Indian Institute of Veterinary Research has recently developed a vaccine to combat CSF. What does S stand for in ‘Classical S___ Fever’?

ans-Swine