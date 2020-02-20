Amazon Quiz Answers 20 Feb: Winner Gets Rs 10,000 Pay Balance.
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. Today’s lucky winners will get Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance .
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 20 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Today Amazon Quiz Answers - 20 February 2020
Q1. The ‘Kala Ghoda Arts Festival’ is organised annually in which Indian city?
ans- Mumbai
Q2. Which Asian country has introduced a ‘sustainable development fee’ for tourists?
ans- Bhutan
Q3. NS Dharmshaktu has recently been presented an award by the President for his work in combating leprosy. After whom is the award named?
ans- Mahatma Gandhi
Q4. Which Indian company recently launched services in London, offering services in Comfort, Comfort XL and Executive Ride categories?
ans- ola
Q5. The Indian Institute of Veterinary Research has recently developed a vaccine to combat CSF. What does S stand for in ‘Classical S___ Fever’?
ans-Swine
