Amazon Quiz Answers 15 January: Winner Gets LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon LG W30 Pro Smartphone Quiz answers for 21 December 2019.
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: LG W30 Pro
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 15 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon LG W30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers - 15 January 2020
Q1. The RBI has launched which app to help the visually challenged identify the denomination of currency notes?
Answer-MANI
Q2. Who has recently been named as the decade’s most famous teenager worldwide by the United Nations?
Answer-Malala Yousafzai
Q3. The upcoming movie Brahmastra features which of these pairs in a movie together for the first time?
Answer-Ranbir- Alia
Q4. Yutu-2 is the second lunar rover from which country that recently completed 1 year of exploration on the far side of the moon?
Answer-China
Q5. Who recently announced the Earthshot Environment Prize to motivate creation of new solutions to tackle climate crisis?
Answer-Prince William
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)