Amazon Quiz Answers 15 January: Winner Gets LG W30 Pro Smartphone

Q1. The RBI has launched which app to help the visually challenged identify the denomination of currency notes?

Answer-MANI

Q2. Who has recently been named as the decade’s most famous teenager worldwide by the United Nations?

Answer-Malala Yousafzai

Q3. The upcoming movie Brahmastra features which of these pairs in a movie together for the first time?

Answer-Ranbir- Alia

Q4. Yutu-2 is the second lunar rover from which country that recently completed 1 year of exploration on the far side of the moon?

Answer-China

Q5. Who recently announced the Earthshot Environment Prize to motivate creation of new solutions to tackle climate crisis?

Answer-Prince William