Amazon Quiz Answers 16 January: Winner Gets ₹20,000 (2 Winner)
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s prize check below Amazon ₹20,000 (2 Winner) Quiz answers for 16 January 2020
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: ₹20,000 (2 Winner)
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 16 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon ₹20,000 (2 Winner) Quiz Answers - 16 January 2020
Q1. In 2019 who broke the record of Sanath Jayasuriya of scoring most international runs as an opener in a calendar year?
Answer- Rohit Sharma
Q2. The state bird of Mizoram and Manipur is Mrs _____’s pheasant. (Fill in the blank) Hint: This bird has the surname of a famous British naturalist.
Answer- Hume
Q3. From the 3rd to the 12th of January, which of these team tennis events was held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney?
Answer- ATP Cup
Q4. In the movie Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role ofwhich historical character?
Answer- Udaybhan Rathod
Q5. In 1968, the Beatles visited the spiritual training camp of which ‘Maharishi’ known for the transcendental meditation technique?
Answer- Mahesh Yogi
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
