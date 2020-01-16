Amazon Quiz Answers 16 January: Winner Gets ₹20,000 (2 Winner)

Amazon ₹20,000 (2 Winner) Quiz Answers - 16 January 2020

Q1. In 2019 who broke the record of Sanath Jayasuriya of scoring most international runs as an opener in a calendar year?

Answer- Rohit Sharma

Q2. The state bird of Mizoram and Manipur is Mrs _____’s pheasant. (Fill in the blank) Hint: This bird has the surname of a famous British naturalist.

Answer- Hume

Q3. From the 3rd to the 12th of January, which of these team tennis events was held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney?

Answer- ATP Cup

Q4. In the movie Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role ofwhich historical character?

Answer- Udaybhan Rathod

Q5. In 1968, the Beatles visited the spiritual training camp of which ‘Maharishi’ known for the transcendental meditation technique?

Answer- Mahesh Yogi