8 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Naturally

Dark circles are quite normal these days and people do not like the way their eyes appear. Sometimes, even makeup and a proper diet cannot help you get rid of the brown, black dark circles. Dark circles under your lower eyelids are also known as periorbital hyperpigmentation (POH) and they may appear as shades of brown, blue, black, or purple.

Fatigue is believed to be one of the common reasons for dark circles under your eyes but there are various other reasons like octo hypotensive drugs, over-sun exposure, allergies, eyestrain, dehydration, anemia, etc.