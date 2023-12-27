50+ Best New Year Quotes, Messages, Wishes Full of Inspiration for 2024

It is time to bid farewell to the year 2023 and welcome in 2024! From the champagne New Year’s toasts to watching the ball drop with friends and family, there are so many ways to usher in the new year. For some people, New Year's Eve about loading the table with good luck foods for a year of abundance. For others, it is a time for self-reflection and setting new intentions with achievable New Year’s resolutions for 2024.
New Year Quotes, Messages and Wishes 2024
1. “Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie
2. “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” —Oprah Winfrey
3. “Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.” —Robin Sharma
4. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
5. "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” ―Josiyah Martin
6. “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” —J.P. Morgan
7. “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” —Brad Paisley
8. "New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” —Alex Morritt
9. “I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.” —Thomas Jefferson
10. “The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul…” —Gilbert K. Chesterton
11. “And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” Rainer Maria Rilke
12. “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” —Nido Qubein
13. “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” —George Eliot
14. “Life is about change, sometimes it’s painful, sometimes it’s beautiful, but most of the time it’s both.” —Kristin Kreuk
15. “New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of the future.” — Munia Khan
16. “The beginning is the most important part of the work.” — Plato
17. "If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” — Paulo Coehlo
18. “New Year's Day is every man's birthday.” — Charles Lamb
19. “Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach
20. “New Year = A New Life! Decide today who you will become, what you will give how you will live.” — Anthony Robbins
21. “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering 'it will be happier.'” — Alfred Lord Tennyson
22. “For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning."— T S Elliot
23. “We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day.” — Edith Lovejoy Pierce
24. “In the new year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!” — Mehmet Murat Ildan
25. A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in our hands. It is our chance to write a beautiful story for ourselves. Happy New Year!
26. As the New Year is approaching us with all hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead!
27. As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year!
28. Every end marks a new beginning. By keeping your spirits and determination unshaken, you will be able to walk the glory road. With courage, faith, and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. Wishing you a Happy New Year!
29. On the road to success, the rule is always to look ahead. May all of us reach our destination and may our journey be wonderful. Wishing everyone a happy new year!
30. No one can go back in time to change what has happened, so work on your present to make yourself a wonderful future.
31. We’re supposed to let go of the past and start new. We’re supposed to forgive all those who have hurt us and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why it is called the ‘New’ Year. May everyone have a Happy New Year!
32. End each year with a few good lessons and start the new one by showing that you have learned the lessons of the past well.
33. The New Year has brought another chance for all of us to set things right and open up a new chapter in our lives.
34. Failure doesn’t influence our inner resilience, but it simply means that we’ve discovered another false way to move our lives forward. Profit from it.
35. At precisely the moment you feel like giving up, victory is always within reach. Remember this moving into the New Year.
39. “One thing with gazing too frequently into the past is that we may turn around to find the future has run out on us.” -Michael Cibeuko
40. “Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.” -Hal Borland
41. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” -C.S. Lewis
42. “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” -Taylor Swift
43. “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering ‘it will be happier.” -Alfred Tennyson
44. “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.” -T.S. Eliot
45. “We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” -Edith Lovejoy Pierce
46. “Drop the last year into the silent limbo of the past. Let it go, for it was imperfect, and thank God that it can go.” -Brooks Atkinson
47. “The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul.” -G.K. Chesterton
48. “Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man.” -Benjamin Franklin
49. “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” -Michael Altshuler
50. “Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” -Carl Bard
51. May these new beginnings give you more courage to face new challenges and obstacles in life. More power to the new you.
