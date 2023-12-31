New Year’s Eve Celebration: Why Celebrating New Year Is Important? Know Here

New year’s eve is one of the largest global celebrations because it marks the last day of the year. New year’s eve is celebrated on 31 December, a day before the actual New Year. It is also a day of mixed feelings for many people. On the one hand, it is a time to celebrate and on the other hand, some people think about the past year and all that they have achieved.

Many people start thinking about their New year’s resolutions at this time of the year. They think of achieving new heights and set new goals. Some people celebrate New year’s eve by participating in midnight church services. They also gather around in public places and pubs to spend time with their friends.