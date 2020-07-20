UPSC Exam 2019 Personal Interviews to be Held from 20-30 July

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 20 July, announced that it will be holding the Personality Tests (PTs)/Interviews for the remaining candidates of the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2019 from 20-30 July and all the candidates have been suitably informed in advance.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website for further updates. These tests were scheduled between 23 March to 3 April 2020.

The civil services preliminary examination 2020 will be now held on Sunday, 4 October, and the main exams will be held on 8 January 2021. The prelims examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.