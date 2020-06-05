The Union Public Service CommissionUPSC civil services preliminary examination will be now held on Sunday, 4 October, and the main exams will be held on 8 January 2021. The prelims examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Earlier on 4 May, the UPSC had announced that it has decided to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”.Personality Tests (Interviews) for the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2019 will also now begin from 20 July. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for further updates. These tests were scheduled between 23 March to 3 April 2020.The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.Candidates can check the revised dates for the exam online and any further updates on the commissions official website-upsc.gov.in.Every year more than seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.