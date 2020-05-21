The revised schedule of UPSC civil services preliminary examination will be uploaded on June 5 2020 after assessing the situation, the commission said in a notification on Wednesday, 20 May. The announcement was originally planned for 20 May but has been rescheduled.Earlier on 4 May, the Union Public Service Commission had announced that it has decided to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”. The exam was scheduled to be held on on 31 MayCandidates can check the revised dates for the exam online after they are released on 5 June at upsc.gov.in.Every year more than seven lakh candidates register for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.