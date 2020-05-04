The Union Public Service Commission on Monday, 4 May, announced that it has decided to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”. The exam was scheduled to be held on on 31 May. New dates for the exam will be released by 20 May after assessment by the commission.Taking note of the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the commission held a special meeting on Monday, 4 May, and decided it will not be possible to resume examinations and hold interviews at present.Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying that “ UPSC has done what needed to be done,.. In the current scenario where COVID-19 is spreading, it is not feasible to hold such a large scale exam.”The official also added that the exams had been postponed as schools and exam venues are now being used as quarantine centres and because students must get an adequate time to book tickets. Admit cards, which were to be released this week, too have been deferred.Revised Dates for NEET & JEE Exams Expected on 5 MayThe screening test of the the Indian Forest Service Examination has also been deferred. Aspirants for the course will be notified with updates on the website in due course.Earlier, the commission has already deferred the following tests and interviews:Personality Tests for remaining candidates for the civil series examination 2019Notification for the Indian Economic Service./ Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2020The commission said that candidates will be given a notice of at least 30 days for the new dates.(Inputs: ANI)Pending ICSE & ISC Exams Will be Conducted After Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)