UPSC Announces 60 New Assistant Professor Vacancies, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday, 24 July, announced new vacancies for several posts, including Assistant Professor which has 60 vaccines available. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in by the deadline on 13 August 2020.

Vacancies are available for posts of Medical Officer/Research Officer, which has 36 posts. Assistant Engineer post has 3 vacancies. Senior Scientific Officer has a total of 21 vacancies. For Architect (Group-A), 1 post has been announced by the Commission.

Application Fee:

Those who are planning to apply must note that they have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 through online payments modes. There is no payment fees for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates.