SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: 4,300 Vacancies for SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination. The notice informs about the recruitment to 4,300 sub-inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in.

The application window will remain open till 30 August. The computer-based exam will be held in November 2022.

Let's have a quick look at the salary, vacancy details, application fee and more for the recruitment process.