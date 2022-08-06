Congress Protests: Delhi Police Books Party Members for Flouting Section 144

The Delhi Police on Saturday, 6 August, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress party members under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, after they violated prohibitory orders imposed in New Delhi district to carry out nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment on Friday.

The party's protesters were booked under sections charging them with voluntary causing hurt to, obstructing, and disobeying public servants (Sections 332, 186, and 188 respectively), naming a few Congress leaders and workers in the FIR.