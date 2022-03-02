SSC CHSL Skill test 2019 results Released, Know How to Check
Know the last date for error percentage and checking results
The results for the CHSL skill test exams 2019 have been released by SSC on Monday, 28 February 2022. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results on their official website- ssc.nic.in.
As per the commission's cut-off marks for typing test, 13,088 candidates have passed the skill test and can get ready for the next step- document verification. The cut-off fixed percentage for typing error has also been released.
All the students who have qualified for the document verification, have to appear for the same. The dates will be notified soon on the websites of the commission's regional offices.
SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019 Results: Steps to Check
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
You will have to enter the details available on the homepage.
A new window will appear wherein the students can check their results.
Check the score, download the result and get a print out for future use.
As per the reports, the error percentage for the typing test will be released on 9 March, 2022. The candidates can fill in the details like their registered ID and password to check the results which will be available till 31 March 2022.
Visit the official website for more updates on SSC CHSL skill test results 2019.
