RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 Declared for DEPR, DSIM Posts: Direct Link Here
RBI Grade B - DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY 2022 result declared. Here are the steps to download and check.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results for Grade B Phase 2 DEPR, DSIM posts on its official website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their scores online by following some easy steps mentioned later in the post.
All the candidates who will successfully qualify the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam that was held on 6 August 2022 will be eligible to appear in the interview round of the exam. Candidates should keep in mind that the details about the interview round will be separately notified on the official website. Therefore, they must keep visiting the site for regular and latest updates.
Let us check the step-wise process to download and check the RBI Grade B Phase 2 DEPR, DSIM results 2022 from the direct link mentioned below.
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 Out Now: How To Download and Check From the Direct Link?
All the candidates who want to check their RBI Grade B Phase II Result 2022 must follow the following easy steps.
Go to the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in.
On the homepage, visit the 'Current Vacancies Section' and then click on the 'Results' Section.
Once you click on the results section, you will find a direct result link stated as 'Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY 2022: Result of Phase-II/Paper-II & III Examination held on August 06, 2022'.
Click on the direct result link and a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the file carefully and you will find direct links for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR) –PY-2022 and Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DSIM) –PY-2022. Click on any of these links as per your requirement and you will get the list of shortlisted candidates.
Download, save, and print the result lists for future reference.
