RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 Declared for DEPR, DSIM Posts: Direct Link Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results for Grade B Phase 2 DEPR, DSIM posts on its official website, rbi.org.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their scores online by following some easy steps mentioned later in the post.

All the candidates who will successfully qualify the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam that was held on 6 August 2022 will be eligible to appear in the interview round of the exam. Candidates should keep in mind that the details about the interview round will be separately notified on the official website. Therefore, they must keep visiting the site for regular and latest updates.

Let us check the step-wise process to download and check the RBI Grade B Phase 2 DEPR, DSIM results 2022 from the direct link mentioned below.