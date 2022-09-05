Banking System Healthy Enough To Withstand External Headwinds, Says RBI Governor

On the rupee, which has weathered the storm since the US started hiking rates and has been one of the best performing emerging market units, he assured that the central bank is there in the market every day so as to prevent excess volatility in the rupee and also to anchor expectation around its depreciation.

The rupee has lost only 4.5 percent against the dollar, while all other currencies lost much higher, he said. On the monetary policy, he said going forward the policy will be watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated.

Asking Fimmda to work towards being future-ready, Das said our regulatory model is to adapt to the fast-changing market conditions and one of such responses was to introduce g-secs with 2, 5, 10, 13, 14, 30 and 40-year tenor in 2021.

The governor also said the central bank and the government are working on issuing sovereign green bonds.

