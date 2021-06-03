MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam Deferred, Rescheduled to 25 July
MPPSC exam was scheduled to be conducted on 20 June 2021, which has now been rescheduled to 25 July 2021.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSSC), on Wednesday, 2 June, announced the postponement of MPPSC State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020.
Candidates who have registered for the same can check the official notice on the commission's official website: mppsc.nic.in
The decision of rescheduling the exam has been taken in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official notification reads, "Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, health and safety of the candidates, the commission has decided to reschedule MPPSC State Service Preliminary Examination-2020 from 20 June 2021 to 25 July 2021."
On 20 May, MPPSC also announced the postponement of State Engineering Service Exam 2020, and Dental Surgeon Exam, 2019. These exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of June, but now have been postponed till further notice.
New dates for the same will be announced by the commission on its official website.
MPPSC has also released the ‘Interview Call Letter - Medical Officer Examination 2021’. Candidates can download it form mppsc.nic.in. A total of 727 medical officer vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about Medical Officer posts, candidates can check the official notification.
