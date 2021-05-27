India Post Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for 4368 GDS Posts

The India Post has extended the last date to submit the application form for the recruitment of 4,368 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Maharashtra and Bihar postal circles.

Earlier, last date to apply for GDS posts was 26 May 2021. However, candidates can now submit their application forms for the same till 29 May 2021.

"Bihar and Maharashtra Circles (Cycle III) submission of online application is extended to 29.05.2021 for those candidates who have already registered and paid fee but not submitted final application," reads the official website.

Candidates who want to apply for the GDS posts in Maharashtra and Bihar postal circles can do it on: appost.in/gdsonline.