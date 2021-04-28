India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,368 GDS Vacancies

The India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of 4,368 'Gramin Dak Sevaks' in Maharashtra and Bihar postal circles. Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at: appost.in/gdsonline.

Last date to submit the application form is 26 May 2021.

A total of 1,940 vacancies in Bihar circle, and 2,428 vacancies in Maharashtra postal circle are to be filled through this recruitment drive.