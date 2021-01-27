IBPS PO MT Main Exam Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card/call letter for the main exam of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards at IBPS’s official website - https://www.ibps.in/. Call letter can be downloaded till 4 February 2021.
How to Download Call Letter for IBPS PO/MT Main Exam
- Visit the official website of IBPS - https://www.ibps.in/.
- Click on the link ‘download your online main exam Call letter for CRP-PO/MT-X’
- Login using your Registration Number /Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
- Your Call Letter will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
IBPS PO/MT Main Exam Pattern
The Main Exam will consist of two sections - objective and descriptive. Objective section will include questions from Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation.
The descriptive section will include questions from English Language (Letter Writing and Essay).
Exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 precautions. Candidates will only be allowed to enter the examination venue with a mask, personal hand sanitiser, transparent water bottle and gloves.
According to the official instruction, “Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date. It is expected that candidate strictly adhere to this time slot – as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual’s time slot ONLY. Candidates should report at least 15 minutes before the Reporting time.”
