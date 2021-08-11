ADVERTISEMENT

DSSSB Junior Stenographer 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

DSSSB Junior Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on 16 and 17 August 2021.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>DSSSB Junior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer English 2021 Admit Card Released on&nbsp;dsssb.delhi.gov.in</p></div>
i

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for skill test for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer (English).

Candidates who have applied for any of the above mentioned posts can download their skill test admit card from DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Also Read

DSSSB TGT Recruitment: Notification Out for 5,807 Teaching Posts

DSSSB TGT Recruitment: Notification Out for 5,807 Teaching Posts
DSSSB Junior Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on 16 and 17 August 2021, and Junior Stenographer (English) test will be conducted on 20 August 2021.

How to Download DSSSB Junior Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

  • Click on 'Download Admit Card for Skill Test for Post Codes 94/20 and 100/20' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/ Online Exam'

  • Enter you Tier-1 exam roll number

  • Select the post you have applied for, i.e. Junior Stenographer/ Junior Stenographer (English)

  • Click on 'Click to generate e-admit card'

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day

Also Read

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 7,236 Vacancies Released

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 7,236 Vacancies Released
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who are facing any difficulties in downloading their admit card can contact DSSSB on the following e-mail address: dsssb-secy@nic.in till 13 August (1 PM), reported news website Scroll.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT