DSSSB Junior Stenographer 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
DSSSB Junior Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on 16 and 17 August 2021.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for skill test for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer (English).
Candidates who have applied for any of the above mentioned posts can download their skill test admit card from DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB Junior Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on 16 and 17 August 2021, and Junior Stenographer (English) test will be conducted on 20 August 2021.
How to Download DSSSB Junior Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card
Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on 'Download Admit Card for Skill Test for Post Codes 94/20 and 100/20' on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/ Online Exam'
Enter you Tier-1 exam roll number
Select the post you have applied for, i.e. Junior Stenographer/ Junior Stenographer (English)
Click on 'Click to generate e-admit card'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day
Candidates who are facing any difficulties in downloading their admit card can contact DSSSB on the following e-mail address: dsssb-secy@nic.in till 13 August (1 PM), reported news website Scroll.in.
