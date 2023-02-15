CRPF Admit Card To Be Released Today for ASI & Head Constable Exam - Details

CRPF Admit Card: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to release the admit card for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) 2022 on the official website, crpf.gov.in.

Once released, candidates who have applied for the CRPF ASI (Steno) and Constable (Ministerial) Exam will be able to download the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.