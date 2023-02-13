UGC NET 2022 December Session: Admit Card and Exam City Slip Soon; Know Details
UGC NET 2022 December Session: Download the admit card and exam city slip from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the subject-wise examination schedule for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December phase 1 exam recently. Candidates who want to know the UGC NET December Session 2022 exam dates must check the details on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest official details, the exam city slips and admit cards will also be declared soon by the agency on the official website for interested candidates.
Once the UGC NET December Session 2022 admit card and exam city slip are formally released, candidates can download them from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the aforementioned website so they can know the exact admit card date. It is important to download the admit card and exam city slip on time, once released.
After downloading the UGC NET December Session 2022 admit card online, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it carefully. It is important to note that the admit card and exam city slip will be released for the phase 1 exam.
UGC NET 2022: Phase 1 December Session Details
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule released recently, the NTA will conduct the UGC NET Phase 1 examination December 2022 session from 21 February to 24 February 2023.
Before the exam begins, the UGC NET December Session admit card will be declared. Candidates must carry the admit card with them to the exam hall. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
It is important to note that the exam is being held for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts.
One must keep a close eye on the website for the latest announcements. Candidates should know the details about the admit card and exam city slip.
UGC NET Phase 1 December 2022 Session Admit Card: How To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to check and download the UGC NET Phase 1 December 2022 session admit card:
Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that states UGC NET Phase 1 December 2022 admit card on the home page
Enter the required details to view your admit card
The UGC NET 2022 hall ticket will display on your screen
You can download it from the website and check the details
Carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall
Topics: UGC UGC NET UGC NET Admit Card
