CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected to be Released Soon; Results on 15 February
CBSE has already released CTET 2021 question paper and response sheet on the official website: ctet.nic.in
CTET Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 soon.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be provided an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. "The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days," reads the official information bulletin of CTET.
CTET December 2021 Result Date: CTET results will be announced by CBSE on 15 February 2022 (tentatively).
Here are the steps on how to download it.
CTET Question Paper and Response Sheet: How to Download?
Go to the official website of CTET: ctet.nic.in.
Click on 'Download CTET December 2021 Question Paper with Responses' link on the home page.
A new webpage will appear on the screen.
Choose the option you want to use for login, that is, through application number and password/date of birth.
Enter your CTET application number and date of birth/ password
Click on 'Sign In'.
Your CTET 2021 response sheet and question paper will appear on the screen.
Challenges made by candidates against the answer keys will be examined by subject experts and if found correct, will be updated in the final answer key. CTET result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
For more details about CTET answer key and result, candidates are advised to check this space and the official website of CTET regularly.
