The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is getting ready to release the E-admit card or BPSC Teacher exam city slip today, Monday, 21 August. The details stated on the latest notice suggest that the BPSC Teacher exam centre details will be announced on Monday. Concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in to download the exam city slip. The notification will be declared on the site as soon as the exam city slip link is activated.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the BPSC Teacher exam date 2023 and admit card earlier for all those candidates who registered for it. Now, the BPSC Teacher exam city slip is expected to release on 21 August. Candidates should stay alert if they want to know their exam centre. One should also check the announcements on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
You can check the BPSC Teacher exam dates 2023 online if you haven't already. Candidates must carry the admit card on the scheduled dates otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.
BPSC Teacher Exam 2023: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 from 24 August to 26 August, in various shifts for all registered candidates.
It is important to note that there is no negative marking this time. Candidates will be allowed to enter their allotted exam centres one hour before the exam begins. No candidate will be allowed to enter after that.
The exam city slip that is scheduled to release today will contain important details such as the exam centre, date, time, etc. You must go through the information mentioned in it carefully.
One should download a copy of the BPSC Teacher exam city slip from the site and take a look at it whenever required.
BPSC Teacher Exam City Slip 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the BPSC Teacher exam city slip 2023:
Visit the official site - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the BPSC Teacher exam city slip activated link on the homepage.
Enter your registration details in the given space and tap on submit.
The exam city slip will display on your screen.
Check the details mentioned on the slip and download it from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)