UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023: The written examination is scheduled to take place on 3 September.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (II) admit card 2023 recently for all registered candidates. The ones who want to download the UPSC CDS II admit card 2023 can check the official website - upsconline.nic.in. The exam-conducting body has activated the admit card download link on the website so that registered candidates can download it. You must check the details on the admit card after downloading it from the site.

The UPSC CDS II admit card 2023 is announced recently online for all candidates who were patiently waiting for it. One must go to the website - upsconline.nic.in and check the important announcements by the commission. It is important to stay updated with the details if you are preparing to appear for the UPSC CDS II examination this year.

One should note that the UPSC CDS II admit card is declared on the website so that it is easier for registered candidates to download it. You must check and download the hall ticket before the exam date.

UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023: Exam Date Here

As per the latest official details mentioned online, the last date to download the UPSC CDS II admit card 2023 is 3 September. The admit card download link will be closed after the mentioned date so candidates should download it soon.

All registered candidates should note that the UPSC CDS II exam is set to be formally conducted on 3 September, across different examination centres in the country.

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without the UPSC CDS II hall ticket. You must carry a hard copy of the admit card on the exam date.

Keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest announcements and stay updated. Any changes in the UPSC CDS II exam date will be informed earlier via a notification.

UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the UPSC CDS II admit card 2023 online:

  • Visit the website - upsconline.nic.in.

  • Click on the active UPSC CDS II admit card link on the homepage.

  • A new page will display on the screen.

  • Enter your login credentials to view the UPSC admit card.

  • Your UPSC CDS II admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • Download and save a hard copy of the admit card.

Topics:  UPSC   UPSC CDS 

