Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board has released the notification to inform the eligible and interested candidates that the application to register for the exam has been released. The process will be conducted to fill in 3359 vacancies of constables, Jail Wardens, and Fireman posts.

The last date to register and submit the application form is September 17. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.